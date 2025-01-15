LEAPX AI launches DAC, a conversational AI for digital ad management

LEAPX has launched DAC, an AI-powered platform designed to streamline digital advertising operations for agencies and enterprises. The platform uses conversational AI, allowing marketing teams to manage complex advertising campaigns through simple conversational interactions.
DAC offers flexibility by adapting to marketing teams' natural workflows, unlike traditional tools. It integrates with existing knowledge systems, ensuring decisions align with established practices and brand guidelines. The platform enables teams to analyse performance, build dashboards, adapt content for various markets, and manage campaigns across platforms through conversational AI.
It also covers the entire advertising journey, from creating audience personas to managing creative assets and optimising campaign performance. By consolidating tasks into a single conversational interface, it reduces the complexity of using multiple platforms and repeating tasks. Early users have reported a 50-60% reduction in workload, highlighting DAC's impact on advertising team operations.
"Advertising today operates in a landscape shaped by rapid technological advancements, evolving consumer expectations, and relentless margin pressures on businesses," said Vishal Kumar, CEO of LEAPX AI. "DAC is enabling possibilities that were previously time taking & cumbersome, from managing complex multi-platform campaigns through simple conversations to automating intricate decision workflows that once required specialised expertise. Through DAC, LEAPX is revolutionising digital advertising management with unprecedented speed, efficiency, and ease of use. Early adopters have achieved 50-60% productivity gains through streamlined multi-platform campaign management and automated workflows. By leveraging natural language interactions, DAC makes advanced AI accessible to all team members, allowing them to focus on strategy and creativity while expanding reach and responding rapidly to market dynamics.”