Lee onboards Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador in India

Denim brand Lee today announced that it has onboarded Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador in India. It has also launched a new brand campaign titled “Lee: Home of the Real Denim” that aims to enhance Lee's reputation as the preferred denim brand for young audiences.
Through the two ad films, Lee highlights the narrative “If it’s not Lee, it’s not Denim”. The campaign focuses on holistic and self-deprecating humour with stylish, fun and modern women in the forefront. Sara making an entrance embodying fashion police and donning the comfortable denims from Lee makes the audience question their fashion choices and make a mental note to switch over to Lee.
The first film goes live on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google apart from OTT platforms on 10th December 2023. The first film will run for a month and the second film will go live in January 2024.
Commenting on the campaign, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle said, “We are delighted to have Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador of Lee in India. Sara embodies the spirit of Lee with her authenticity and flair. Lee’s legacy extends to over a century combining the heritage of denim with the contemporary ethos of embracing one’s true self. We are confident that the campaign will help to build on Lee®’s brand equity and help us drive more customers to our retail stores and online channels. We aim to significantly grow Lee®’s business in India by the end of the current fiscal year.”
Expressing her excitement, Sara Ali Khan said, "The brand's rich heritage, coupled with its contemporary edge, resonates with my personal sense of fashion. I am delighted to be part of Lee's narrative, embracing its legacy and, more importantly, fuelling a new denim fervour among the vibrant and diverse young consumers of India. It's not just about fashion; it's about connecting with the spirit and style of today's generation, creating a statement that transcends time."