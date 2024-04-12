LEGO evolves brand identity aiming to create a more unified design experience

The LEGO Group is updating its brand identity to create a more unified design experience for its audience. Alongside its logo, it has developed a new set of design elements to infuse the joy and pride of building and creating in a fresh manner.
This rebranding effort includes a cohesive design language, updated assets, and architecture. While the LEGO logo has always been instantly recognizable, the brand aimed to offer a seamless and consistent experience across physical products and digital platforms.
Over the past two years, the LEGO Group collaborated with its in-house creative agency, Our LEGO Agency (OLA), and Interbrand to ensure consistency and connectivity across all brand experiences. Together, they devised a set of design elements to evolve the brand identity across various mediums.
Recognizing that many of the brand's fans are young and may still be learning to read, Interbrand and OLA drew inspiration from visual storytelling techniques found in comic books. They incorporated elements like LEGO minifigures, cells, speech bubbles, and Action Graphics to enhance the brand experience.
One significant innovation was the creation of a digital ‘clutch system’ called LEGO Brick Pro, which allows for the replication of building LEGO elements as a font. This system enables quick creation of illustrations, UI buttons, and more, using the same geometric principles as LEGO bricks.
Additionally, a new typeface called LEGO Typewell was introduced, inspired by the geometry of LEGO's building system. This typeface will be used across all physical and digital platforms in over 120 languages.
The primary design elements are complemented by ‘action graphics,’ which use LEGO elements to add dynamism and emotion to images. These graphics were crafted from 58 LEGO elements and incorporate motion principles inspired by how people interact with LEGO products.
This comprehensive design system is being implemented worldwide across all product lines and digital platforms.