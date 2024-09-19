Formula 1 & LEGO team up to launch new product range

Formula 1 and The LEGO Group, have revealed a new partnership, set to launch a range of Formula 1-themed LEGO products in 2025. The collaboration will offer a variety of sets for different age groups, bringing the high-octane world of F1 to life in LEGO brick form.
The product range will include LEGO DUPLO sets aimed at pre-school children, ensuring even the youngest fans can engage with the sport. For older children and adults, more advanced brick sets will be introduced, providing recreations of F1 cars, teams, and key elements of the sport.
Beyond the physical sets, the partnership will extend to digital platforms, where fans and families can access engaging content related to Formula 1. Additionally, the collaboration will feature a strong presence at Formula 1 events throughout the season, including interactive fan zones with LEGO themed activities. These in-person experiences will immerse fans in the intersection of F1's innovative technology and the creativity of car building.
One of the key focuses of the partnership is to showcase Formula 1’s rich heritage in engineering and technology. Fans will have the opportunity to explore the technical intricacies of F1 cars and the sport’s mechanical wonders through brick sets and interactive experiences. The initiative aims to foster a deeper understanding of the engineering behind the sport, engaging fans with both the spectacle and the technology.
Commenting on the collaboration, Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1 said, "The LEGO brick has ignited a spark of creativity and passion for building in millions of children and adults around the globe. Through this partnership, fans will be able to recreate and reimagine the world of Formula 1, brick by brick, delving deeper into the intricacies of the mechanics and technology behind the sport through play. We look forward to bringing the drama and excitement of Formula 1 to the LEGO Group’s passionate network of builders and giving our fans another means to enjoy the sport with their friends and family."
Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of the LEGO Group, highlighted the brand’s history of recreating F1 cars and the potential for the new partnership, "At the LEGO Group, we have a proud history of having recreated many F1 cars in LEGO brick form in the past, and we believe this new partnership, through LEGO play and building, will help bring the spectacle of this sport even closer to all fans. It will enable them to celebrate their passion of the sport in more immersive and exciting ways and will see the power of LEGO creativity and imagination further enhance the thrill of F1."