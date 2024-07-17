Leo Burnett India appoints Aditya Mehendale as ECD

Aditya Mehendale, who previously led Schbang as the National Creative Director at Schbang, has now been appointed as the Executive Creative Director at Leo Burnett India.
Announcing this new chapter in a LinkedIn post, Mehendale said, "Looking forward to majorly expanding my canvas and letting the words of Leo himself ring in my ears, "Let's do the obvious thing- the common thing- but let's do it uncommonly well."
Prior to his role at Leo Burnett, Mehendale spent over eight years at Schbang, where he held various roles, including National Creative Director and Creative Director, leading creative mandates and contributing to significant award wins. Additionally, he served as Youth Council President at Kindness Unlimited, an Account Management Intern at DigitasLBi India, a Channel Management and Digital IP Development Intern at SOOPERFLY, a Social Media Intern at DRAFT FCB ULKA, and a Consultant at Zycus.