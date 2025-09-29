Leo India elevates Durgesh Amble & Vinesh Iyer to Associate ECD

Leo India has elevated Durgesh Amble and Vinesh Iyer to Associate Executive Creative Directors.
The elevation was announced in a post on Iyer’s LinkedIn. He wrote, “A decade of agreements and disagreements, breaking rules and making our own rules, and most importantly, having fun. Now, this partnership with Durgesh Amble enters a new decade with a new name - Associate Executive Creative Directors at Leo India.”
Both have been working with Leo for the past 5 years.
Before his elevation, Leo India's Amble accumulated over a decade of experience in the advertising industry. He worked at Creativeland Asia as a Young Creative Partner, Art, before he moved to FCB Interface as a Creative Art Director.
He spent a year at MPL as Creative Art Director on the #TheBillionCheersJersey campaign before joining his current company, where he served as Associate Creative Director and was then promoted to Creative Director.
Iyer began his career sas a copywriting intern at Thirsty Crows, followed by roles as Copywriter at Saints and Warriors and Young Creative Partner at Creativeland Asia. He then joined the AAAI Campaign as Copy Supervisor and later Creative Supervisor before moving to FCB Interface, where he served as Creative Group Head.
Iyer joined Leo India as Associate Creative Director, was promoted to Creative Director, and then elevated to his new role.