Lilly India announces Gaurav Mehta as Senior Director of Marketing & Strategic Capabilities

Gaurav Mehta, former Chief Marketing Officer at Noise and recently Operating Director at Rukam Capital, has been appointed Senior Director of Marketing and Strategic Capabilities at Lilly India, as announced in his LinkedIn post.
In his new role, Mehta will focus on enhancing Lilly India’s marketing strategies and building strategic capabilities to drive growth in the Indian market. His leadership background includes senior roles at OLX South Asia, GirnarSoft, Zupee, and Yahoo, where he led consumer engagement, brand development, and digital strategy initiatives.
Starting his career as a project manager at Elephant Design, Mehta has held marketing and strategy roles at JWT, Brand DNA, iSmart Panache, and Yahoo. His extensive experience in brand building and digital transformation will be instrumental in advancing Lilly India's presence and market engagement.
A graduate of the Mudra Institute of Communications, Mehta holds a postgraduate degree in brand management, media, market research, and marketing.