Linear TV drives 97% of India’s content across 190 million screens in 2024, says IBDF

Linear television remains a dominant force in India’s media landscape, with nearly 200,000 hours of original content produced in 2024, according to data presented at the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF).
“An overwhelming 97% of India’s original content, nearly 200,000 hours in 2024, was produced for Linear TV. It engages audiences at a scale unmatched by any other medium, with roughly 46 trillion minutes of annual viewing across 190 million screens, outpacing user-generated video,” said Kevin Vaz, President of IBDF and CEO, Entertainment of JioStar India Pvt. Ltd.
Vaz highlighted that Linear TV continues to play a central role in Indian households through family co-viewing experiences and remains a key driver for content creation and brand building.
Looking ahead, he noted that advertising revenue is expected to rise, supported by the upcoming festive season and recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. “We anticipate a significant upswing in advertising revenue, with the festive season providing an immediate boost and recent GST reforms announced by the Government laying a robust foundation for sustained long-term growth, aligned with India's economic trajectory. Television’s next chapter is one of evolution - leveraging its enduring reach and trust, amplified by digital capabilities. Through IBDF, we will continue to advocate for a consistent, forward-looking regulatory regime that reaffirms television’s vital role in the nation’s media fabric,” he said.