LinkedIn launches first impression & reserved ads to boost visibility

Marketers across the Asia-Pacific region are finding it increasingly difficult to capture and retain audience attention, according to new research released by LinkedIn. The platform's latest findings reveal that 91% of B2B marketers globally, and as many as 94% in Singapore, cite attention as their biggest campaign challenge.
The research indicates that while marketers recognise the need for more compelling and creative content, leadership’s reluctance to take risks is forcing a reliance on more traditional tactics. Globally, 68% of chief marketing officers (CMOs) and vice-presidents report that their leadership is risk-averse, a sentiment that is even more pronounced in Singapore (79%) and India (72%).
In response to mounting pressures to deliver measurable impact on the bottom line with fewer resources, B2B marketers are increasingly turning to video content and influencer-led strategies. Sixty-six per cent of B2B marketers globally said that failure to invest in video would place them at a competitive disadvantage, a view shared by marketers in Singapore (70%), India (62%) and Australia (57%).
Meanwhile, 63% of marketers stated that their strategies are incomplete without influencer and creator partnerships. Confidence in influencer marketing’s ability to deliver results remains high, with 82% of marketers expecting such campaigns to directly contribute to sales by the end of the year. Confidence levels are particularly strong in APAC, led by Singapore (89%), India (84%) and Australia (79%).
In response to these trends, LinkedIn has announced several updates to its video advertising suite to help marketers innovate and engage more effectively with professional audiences.
Among the key additions is First Impression Ads, a new full-screen vertical video format designed for single-day campaigns. These ads allow marketers to reserve the first impression seen by a LinkedIn user, offering targeted visibility for audiences such as small business owners or technology decision-makers.
For sustained impact, marketers can now choose Reserved Ads, which position a brand’s Sponsored Content as the first ad in a member’s feed. LinkedIn says this option enables advertisers to “plan campaigns with confidence and increase attention, brand visibility, and share of voice.”
The platform is also enhancing its connected TV (CTV) ad capabilities. Since its launch last year, LinkedIn reports that CTV Ads have been over four times more effective than linear TV in reaching B2B audiences. The company is now rolling out additional improvements to expand premium reach, simplify activation and offer deeper insights.
New integrations with platforms such as Innovid and Sprinklr aim to streamline campaign management, with 67% of B2B marketers indicating that CTV ads have made it easier to connect regularly with their audiences.
Additionally, LinkedIn has extended its CTV Select offering, previously known as LinkedIn Premiere, to include Paramount’s streaming portfolio in the United States. This allows advertisers to combine LinkedIn’s professional audience data with Paramount’s content to target millions of monthly viewers at fixed pricing.