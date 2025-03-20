Liqvd Asia acquires AdLift to expand digital marketing services

Liqvd Asia, a digital-first advertising agency, has announced its acquisition of AdLift, a performance marketing and SEO firm, in a deal reportedly valued at ₹50 crores. The move is aimed at expanding Liqvd Asia’s capabilities in integrated digital marketing, combining branding, content, SEO, and AI-driven performance strategies.
Since its establishment in 2013, Liqvd Asia has focused on digital branding and content-driven marketing. The acquisition of AdLift adds a focus on data-driven performance marketing, positioning the agency to offer a broader range of services.
With this integration, clients will have access to AI-powered marketing solutions, automation, and targeted campaigns designed to enhance efficiency and measurable outcomes.
The acquisition is also part of Liqvd Asia’s strategy to expand its footprint in international markets, including the USA, GCC, APAC, and Europe.
Arnab Mitra, Founder & Managing Director of Liqvd Asia, stated, "In today's digital-first world, brands require seamless, data-driven marketing strategies that enhance visibility and drive meaningful engagement. This acquisition marks a natural evolution in our journey to create an end-to-end marketing powerhouse that blends storytelling with performance at scale. With AdLift’s expertise in data-led strategies complementing our creative strengths, we are poised to redefine marketing excellence and deliver transformational business results."
Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO of AdLift, added, "AdLift has always focused on delivering high-impact SEO and performance marketing solutions. Joining forces with Liqvd Asia allows us to scale our capabilities, offering brands a 360-degree marketing approach that is creative, data-driven, and customer-centric. This acquisition is not just about expansion—it’s about setting new benchmarks in digital marketing innovation."
To ensure operational continuity, AdLift’s leadership team will continue managing business functions within a joint leadership framework, reporting to the Liqvd Asia board. The focus will be on aligning strategic goals, consolidating technology platforms, and enhancing client servicing efficiency.
Liqvd Asia plans to invest in AI-driven platforms, automation technologies, and integrated digital transformation services. The acquisition also paves the way for strategic partnerships and global expansion.