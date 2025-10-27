Liqvd Asia sets up Aikonic studio to integrate AI in content production

Liqvd Asia has announced the launch of Aikonic, a studio services business designed to integrate artificial intelligence into content production.
The company said the initiative is part of a broader plan to set up dedicated studios in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru to expand the reach of AI-powered creative services in India’s key media hubs.
Speaking about the launch, Vishal Chavan, Creative Producer, Liqvd Asia said, “Aikonic is a game-changer, blending smart technology with creative flair to break new ground. This launch is a significant milestone for Liqvd Asia as it stands for our commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity through AI. It’s a space where innovation meets imagination, unlocking opportunities for storytellers to push boundaries and imagine content in exciting new ways.”
Sunil Gangras, Creative Head, Liqvd Asia shared, “Today's creative content demands flexibility, engagement, and scale, and Aikonic delivers precisely that. This launch represents a bold step forward in making intelligent, AI-driven storytelling the new standard. By weaving AI into the fabric of production, we’re enabling creators to craft exceptional work that resonates deeply and reaches far.”