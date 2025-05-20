Liqvd Asia's AdLift launches AI-based tool to track brand visibility

Liqvd Asia, through its performance marketing arm AdLift, has launched Tesseract, a new tool designed to monitor and improve brand visibility across large language model (LLM)-driven search interfaces, including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity.
The platform is positioned as a response to the evolving nature of digital search, where AI-generated content is increasingly shaping how information is surfaced to users. According to the company, Tesseract offers functionality that allows marketers and agencies to assess how brands are being represented in responses generated by AI models, an area not currently addressed by traditional SEO tools.
Prashant Puri, CEO & Co-Founder of AdLift, noted, “Organic marketing is undergoing a monumental shift. With AI-native platforms challenging the dominance of traditional search engines, brands must adapt quickly. Tesseract enables companies to track their presence across emerging AI search tools and optimize their visibility in ways traditional SEO cannot.”
Tesseract reportedly enables users to identify brand mentions and understand content prioritisation across LLM responses. It aggregates data from various AI search engines, offering insights intended to inform broader marketing strategies.
Rishabh Mahendru, VP – Client Success & Growth at AdLift, said, “The impact has been transformative for our early adopters. In our pilot campaigns, Tesseract delivered remarkable results. Clients saw a significant increase in visibility and engagement across AI search platforms, far exceeding what was possible through Google Search Console alone. This tool is a game-changer for the industry.”
The platform, Tesseract, available in multiple tiers including Basic, Pro, and Enterprise, is currently being adopted across sectors such as D2C, FMCG, healthcare, retail, and hospitality.
Arnab Mitra, Founder of Liqvd Asia, said the tool reflects the company’s broader direction: “At Liqvd Asia, innovation is our core. With Tesseract, we’re not just responding to the AI revolution—we’re shaping it. This product reflects our commitment to empowering brands with cutting-edge solutions that anticipate the future of digital marketing. We believe Tesseract will be a game-changer, enabling brands to thrive in an AI-first world where visibility means everything.”