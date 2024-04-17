Liqvd Asia bags the marketing mandate for Peerless Hospitals

Peerless Hospital, a healthcare institution in Eastern India, has collaborated with Liqvd Asia, to spearhead its marketing campaign aimed at promoting its emergency ward services. With a focus on establishing top-of-mind recall (TOMR) among patients, Liqvd Asia will leverage its expertise to enhance awareness about Peerless Hospital's emergency ward expertise by spotlighting its facilities and medical staff. The agency's past collaborations with Bisk Farm, and Legrand, in Kolkata underscore its commitment to the region's healthcare landscape.
Commenting on the partnership, Ravindra Pai, Deputy Managing Director of Peerless Hospitals said, "At Peerless Hospital, our priority is to ensure top-quality care for every patient. We are committed to providing the highest standard of treatment, ensuring that everyone who visits our facility leaves with a sense of satisfaction and well-being. Liqvd Asia’s impeccable reputation and capabilities made them the automatic choice for crafting & promoting the campaign. It allows us to amplify our message and reach more individuals in need of emergency services. We are confident that this collaboration will not only increase awareness about our 24x7 exceptional emergency ward but also reinforce our dedication to providing compassionate healthcare."
Monish Sanghavi, Business Head of Liqvd Asia, added, "At Liqvd Asia, we believe that health is paramount and it is our core belief to prioritise the well-being of individuals. Joining forces with Peerless Hospital for this campaign is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence in healthcare. This campaign is particularly close to our hearts as it aligns with our mission to educate and disseminate the right information so that no one is deprived of expert care in case of a medical emergency. We chose the path of honesty by sharing real-world numbers to elevate awareness about Peerless Hospital's world-class emergency services and empower individuals to make informed decisions about their healthcare needs when it matters."