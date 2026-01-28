Omnicom Media’s Lodestar UM secures integrated media mandate for Amazon Music

Lodestar UM, an Omnicom Media India agency, has secured the integrated media mandate for Amazon Music.
The mandate was followed by a competitive review process. The agency is expected to handle full-funnel media activation for the brand in India.
The mandate will cover integrated media planning and execution, supported by data and technology-led inputs. It will be delivered using the agency’s Full Color Media framework, which brings together data, technology and creative planning.
Commenting on securing the mandate, Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, said, “Music is deeply embedded in the way people move through the world, and Amazon Music has become a consistent presence across moments of discovery, routine and connection. That kind of context calls for a thoughtful and integrated media approach, and we value the trust placed in our team to deliver it. Our Full Color Media framework allows us to approach this responsibility with a clear emphasis on integration, cultural relevance and consistency.”
The mandate in India adds to Omnicom Media Group’s existing work with Amazon, which includes collaborations with AWS across APAC and Japan.