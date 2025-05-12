L’Oréal elevates Sanchari Biswas to Head of Media & Digital for Consumer products division

L’Oréal has appointed Sanchari Biswas as the Head of Media and Digital for its Consumer Products Division in India. The announcement was made by Biswas via a LinkedIn post earlier this week.
Biswas joined the organisation in 2023 as Media and Digital Lead, where she was responsible for overseeing both online and offline brand awareness for L’Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York, and NYX. In her new role, she will oversee media and digital strategy for the broader portfolio, including Garnier.
With over 14 years of experience in digital media, measurement, and performance marketing, Biswas has held leadership roles across several companies. Prior to L’Oréal, she was with oral care startup toothsi, where she led digital acquisition and customer funnel management. She also spent nearly seven years at Performics India, rising to the position of Director – Performance Media.
Biswas has also worked with Resultrix and consulted as a media strategist, gaining experience in content planning, social media, and cross-platform marketing.