LOVETC by Ananya Birla announces Janhvi Kapoor as Brand Ambassador

Ananya Birla, businessperson and artist, has introduced LOVETC, a new premium colour cosmetics brand in India, focusing on global quality with a distinctly Indian identity.
To support the launch, the brand unveiled a campaign featuring actor Janhvi Kapoor, known for her connection with youth audiences. Kapoor, reflects the brand's vision, beauty that is bold, expressive and authentic.
The campaign film, shared across social media and digital platforms, showcases vibrant colours and themes highlighting the evolving beauty standards of contemporary Indian consumers.
Speaking about LOVETC, Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Birla Cosmetics Pvt Ltd (BCPL) said: "I’ve always gravitated towards beauty that’s simple, effective, and enhances who you are - not transforms you into someone else. LOVETC reflects that philosophy. It’s a brand designed for real lives; with products that work hard, last long, and feel intuitive. Whether it’s a lipstick that stays on through a long day, or a mascara that volumizes without clumping, we want every product to pass that real-life test."
LOVETC has launched with a curated range of long-wear lipsticks, precision eyeliners, and volumising mascaras, all crafted to deliver elevated performance, innovation, and sensorial delight.