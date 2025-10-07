LS Digital secures digital marketing mandate for Parul University

Parul University, based in Gujarat, has appointed LS Digital as its 360° digital marketing partner to enhance its admissions strategy across campus and online platforms.
Under the mandate, the agency will manage media, SEO, creative, social media, marketing automation, and Google Analytics through an integrated omnichannel approach.
The agency is expected to handle the full-funnel marketing for the university, covering brand communication, digital media strategy, creative planning, SEO, analytics, and performance measurement.
Speaking of the partnership, Dhruvil Shah, CEO, Parul University, said, “As education becomes increasingly digitised, creating a seamless and connected admission experience is crucial, especially with students coming from across the country and beyond. Partnering with LS Digital enables us to leverage data, technology, and creativity to make our online and campus admissions process more efficient, transparent, and impactful, while aligning with the evolving expectations of today’s students and parents.”
Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, LS Digital, added, “Integrated digital solutions have become essential for brands today, enabling them to create cohesive, data-driven experiences across every touchpoint. We focus on building such connected ecosystems with our partners, with technology as a catalyst, to align creativity, media, analytics, and technology. Our collaboration with Parul University is aimed at enhancing domestic and online admissions through a holistic approach that not only attracts prospective students and delivers measurable impact.”
Rupak Ved, Chief Business Officer at LS Digital, added, “We are excited to partner with Parul University in shaping a digitally advanced admissions ecosystem. Our media strategy is designed to go beyond conventional campaigns to map measurable KPIs. In today’s fragmented world, brands face challenges in creating an effective media-driven marketing funnel that helps them across various functions such as branding, targeting, performance and continuous optimisation. This often leads to inefficiencies and missed opportunities. At LS Digital, we are bridging this gap by uniting data-driven insights, advanced measurement, cutting-edge technology, and creative strategy under one roof. The approach is expected to create high-quality leads, bettering engagement at every stage, to make the admission process smoother.”