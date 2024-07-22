L.S Digital elevates Dipshika Ravi to VP & ECD - LS Creative

LS Digital has announced the elevation of Dipshika Ravi to Vice President & Executive Creative Director – LS Creative. In her elevated role, Ravi will lead the company's creative and social media teams, craft and execute impactful marketing campaigns for clients, and steer the agency's data-driven marketing strategy along with the overall creative direction.
With over 16 years of experience, Dipshika Ravi has collaborated with global brands including PepsiCo, Bajaj Allianz, Singapore Tourism Board, Kellogg's, Pringles, Canon, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Life, Wipro, Tata Steel, and MakeMyTrip. Having been with LS Digital for four years, she will continue to report into Manesh Swamy, Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer – LS Creative.
Manesh Swamy commented on her promotion, saying, “Dipshika is a creative powerhouse with a profound understanding of content marketing, creative communication, and brand building. Her leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our services. As our organisation continues to become a business transformation partner to our clients, our goal is to drive high-impact creative solutions by leveraging integrated data-driven services. We are confident she will significantly impact our clients' success.”
Expressing her enthusiasm about the new role, Dipshika Ravi said, “Being part of LS Digital’s journey has been inspiring, and I am thrilled about my new role. I look forward to the opportunities and possibilities it brings. Balancing a dual role presents both challenges and excitement; ensuring continuous departmental growth while maintaining high creative standards. I am fully aligned with the organization’s goals and am delighted to lead from the front.”