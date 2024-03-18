M Baazar onboards Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador

M Baazar, one of Eastern India’s fashion retailers has announced its partnership with Bollywood actor, Kriti Sanon, as their newest brand ambassador. They have also chosen Pavail Gulati as the other new face for the brand.
Known for her captivating on-screen performances and charismatic persona, she blends chic, boldness, and versatility, establishing herself as a definitive fashion icon in the Indian film industry making her an ideal choice for the brand.
Expressing her excitement about the collaboration, Kriti says, "When I discovered the exquisite collection at M Baazar, I was instantly drawn to its contemporary flair and fashion, which resonates perfectly with my sense of style."
Pavail Gulati, known for his performances in Bollywood movies, echoed Kriti's enthusiasm, "M Baazar's dedication to offering the latest trends and quality apparel is commendable. I'm thrilled to be part of a brand that exudes elegance and style."
Sanjay Saraf, CMD of M Baazar, stated, "We're so happy to have Kriti Sanon and Pavail Gulati join our brand. We're proud and excited about this partnership and believe it will elevate fashion to new levels."
With a network of 155+ stores spanning nine Indian states, M Baazar curates a diverse range of menswear, ladieswear, kidswear, and accessories, catering to the fashion-forward generation of today. The collaboration with Kriti Sanon and Pavail Gulati is poised to elevate the brand to greater heights, setting new benchmarks in fashion and style.