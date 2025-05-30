Madhu S Dutta launches independent branding venture HOUSE OF MSD

Madhu S Dutta, a veteran brand strategist with over two decades of experience, has launched a new independent venture called HOUSE OF MSD, according to media reports. The initiative represents a departure from her previous roles within companies to establish her own entity focused on brand development.
Throughout her career, Dutta has held positions at advertising agencies and corporations, including Ogilvy, Lowe, ITC Limited, and Vodafone. She has played a role in shaping the brand identities of Indian companies such as Tanishq, Pantaloons, and Raymond, contributing to campaigns that sought to modernise traditional products and address changing consumer attitudes.
Details about HOUSE OF MSD remain limited, but it is understood to combine the functions of a brand consultancy and creative studio. The move aligns with a wider trend of senior professionals in India transitioning from corporate roles to entrepreneurial ventures. Dutta has stated that she aims to take full ownership of the brand narrative and build a new venture independently.