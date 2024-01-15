Madison Media appoints Puja Rai as CSO

Madison Media has announced the appointment of Puja Rai as their Chief Strategy Officer. She will be based in the agency's Mumbai office and report to Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, of Madison Media & OOH.
About Puja's appointment, Vikram Sakhuja commented, “Excited to have Puja join us as Madison’s CSO. Her skills in Analytics, Brand building, Research, Strategy, and Automation combined with experience across both Agency Media Owner and Advertiser organisations make her ideally suited to add value to our Client’s strategic challenges”.
Speaking about her new role at Madison Media, Puja Rai commented, “Thrilled to embark on this new journey with Madison as it gives me an opportunity to use my expertise to help add value to our wide base of clients. My endeavour will be to maximise the effectiveness of the decision-making process with actionable output in the near term".
Puja Rai is a seasoned media professional with over 20 years of experience in marketing, strategy, and analytics. She has worked with Mindshare as Partner Client Lead, Lodestar, Star TV, INX Media, Quantemplate and IMRB.