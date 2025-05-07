Madison Media emerges winner at 2025 Waves Summit Hackathon by AAAI & MIB

A team from Madison Media won the top award at the Ad Spend Optimizer Hackathon, held during the recently concluded WAVES Summit.
Part of the WAVES Create India Challenge Season 1, the hackathon is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI). The competition aims to encourage the use of data science, machine learning, and statistical modelling in media planning and buying. Participants were tasked with designing strategies to meet marketing objectives within set budgets.
Entries were received from across the country, with teams from GroupM, Hansa Cequity, OMD, and Madison shortlisted to present at the summit. The winning entry was recognised for its effective application of technology, strategic approach, and relevance to current media practices.
Suchi Jain, General Manager, Madison Digital, expressed her excitement, “Winning Gold at the AdSpend Optimizer Hackathon was an unforgettable experience—made even more special by receiving the award from Aamir Khan and sharing the moment in the presence of our Honourable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi. It’s a proud milestone for all of us at Madison and a strong testament to the power of data-driven creativity. Moments like these truly reinforce our passion for what we do.”
Pooja Vichare, Deputy General Manager, Madison Digital, added, "It was an incredible experience competing with some of the brightest young minds in the industry. Tech, AI, and media go hand in hand, and this is where our media expertise and engineering skills came together to deliver impactful results. Our solution was rooted in real-world challenges, and this win validates the power of combining data science with insightful media thinking.”