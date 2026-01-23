MakeMyTrip records 5.4% revenue rise to $295.7 million in Q3: Report

MakeMyTrip Ltd. reported double-digit growth in bookings and revenue for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2025, driven by gains across air, hotel, and ground transport segments, according to its unaudited earnings statement.
The online travel company reported gross bookings rose 11.8% year-on-year to $2.78 billion in Q3 FY26, while revenue increased 15.4% to $295.7 million under IFRS standards. Growth was measured in constant currency terms.
Adjusted margin growth was reported across all major business lines. Air ticketing margins rose 20.4% year-on-year, while hotels and packages grew 14.6%. Bus ticketing margins increased 26.1%, and other segments recorded a 45.5% rise.
Its hotels and packages business saw a 20.3% increase in room-night volumes compared with the same quarter last year. Results from operating activities rose 17.9% to $40.9 million.
Profit for the period declined to $7.3 million from $27.1 million a year earlier, while adjusted net profit rose to $51.4 million from $44.9 million.
Commenting on the results, Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip, said, “Our diversified product portfolio of transport and accommodation options helped us mitigate the impact of slower growth in the domestic air travel market and deliver strong overall growth in this seasonal quarter. We remain focused on expanding our wallet share with Indian travelers each quarter, with comprehensive and differentiated offerings for new and existing customers. We are also progressing well on our AI journey to continuously improve customer experience and to make our organisation more efficient and agile.”
Mohit Kabra, Group Chief Operating Officer, MakeMyTrip, added, “Our ability to serve a wide range of travel demands, coupled with the rapid expansion of our ancillary services, has allowed us to deliver another quarter of strong performance. We also had a very successful launch of our first-of-its-kind “Travel Ka Mahurat Sale’ campaign to push our offerings to tap into seasonal travel demand.”