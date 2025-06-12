Malini Agarwal steps away from MissMalini as brand moves to Creativefuel

Malini Agarwal, founder of MissMalini Entertainment, has stepped down from her position as creative director, closing a key chapter in the development of one of India’s earliest digital lifestyle platforms. The decision was announced shortly after the brand was acquired by the marketing agency Creativefuel from the Good Glamm Group.
In a public statement, Agarwal said, “After years of love, laughter and oodles of glam, I’m officially moving on… to begin a whole new adventure.” Referring to MissMalini as her “soul project,” she stated that the brand would now continue under “a content-first company,” and described the transition as “the perfect next step in its evolution.”
The reported ₹6 crore deal includes the transfer of MissMalini’s digital domain and social media assets. The Good Glamm Group, which had acquired MissMalini in 2021, will retain the talent management division of the company.
During its time under the Good Glamm Group, MissMalini operated as part of a broader media and influencer portfolio that includes Girl Tribe, Ignite Edge, Agent M, and MM Studios.
Agarwal, whose professional background spans roles in radio, print, and television, including at MTV Networks India, Channel V, Mid-Day, BBC, and Radio One, launched MissMalini as a personal blog. It later developed into a wider content and influencer-focused operation.
Her exit from the company follows the brand’s change in ownership and signals a shift in leadership as MissMalini transitions to new management under Creativefuel.