Mallika Dhawan joins PhonePe as Manager - Brand Marketing

PhonePe has appointed Mallika Dhawan as its Manager of Brand Marketing. Sharing the news on her LinkedIn, Dhawan wrote "Absolutely thrilled to share that I’m joining the PhonePe family as Manager - Brand Marketing!"
Prior to joining PhonePe, Dhawan was the Associate Manager, Enterprise Marketing at Spotify where she supported the strategy and led the execution of Spotify Advertising’s business marketing strategy in India. Before that, she was a part of Twitter as Global Business and Consumer Marketing where she co-ordinated the development and delivery of Twitter India’s business and consumer marketing plans in collaboration with sales to drive advertiser adoption of the platform.