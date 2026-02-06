Mamaearth names Sreeleela as brand ambassador for hair care range

Indian personal care brand Mamaearth has appointed South Indian and Bollywood actress Sreeleela as the brand ambassador for its hair care range.
The announcement coincides with the launch of a new campaign for the Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo.
Sreeleela, who has appeared in films across multiple Indian languages, will front the brand’s hair care communication as part of the association.
The campaign film is set in a cricket stadium and features Sreeleela alongside actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari.
Speaking about her association with the brand and the campaign, Sreeleela said, “I’m excited to be a part of this campaign as it brings together a fun, relatable story that reflects real, everyday moments. The film addresses concerns like hair fall in a light and honest way, without exaggeration. What truly draws me to Mamaearth is the brand’s philosophy of using thoughtfully chosen, natural ingredients backed by proven efficacy. Being associated with a brand that addresses real consumer needs with effective, ingredient-led solutions makes this campaign feel authentic and meaningful to me.”
Snigdha Anand, SVP & Brand Head - Marketing, Mamaearth, added, “With this campaign, our intent was to tell a story that feels familiar and easy to recognise, without over-dramatizing the concern. By placing hair fall in a moment of closeness and public visibility, the narrative remains honest while clearly establishing the product’s role. Welcoming Sreeleela as the new face of Mamaearth’s hair care category is a strategic step in strengthening our relevance with a younger, evolving consumer base, while continuing to focus on effective, ingredient-led hair care solutions.”
The campaign will run across digital and social media platforms.