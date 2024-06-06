Mandeep Sharma joins Cheil India - Samsung Business as National Head

Cheil India has announced the onboarding of Mandeep Sharma as the National Head, of Cheil India - Samsung Business.
As a part of his new role, Sharma will be responsible for identifying, and crafting innovative strategies and systems that will help Samsung face the ever-changing dynamics of the marketing landscape. He will be driving the integrated marketing campaigns for Samsung India, weaving together the capabilities which Cheil offers while reporting to Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil SWA.
Commenting on the appointment, Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil SWA, said, “Cheil is leading the advertising mandate for Samsung -one of the most well-known brands in the country, with a portfolio of products that straddles across multiple categories. We wanted to hire someone who is able to harness data and digital alongside the brand marketing so as to deliver gold standard work. Mandeep, with his stellar record of providing integrated marketing solutions to multiple brands is a perfect choice and I am elated to welcome him to Cheil India”.
“I am thrilled to be a part of Cheil India, an agency that I believe is truly integrated in line and spirit. They have done a stellar job in driving business outcome for Samsung and I hope we would collectively as a team continue to push the boundaries in pursuit of achieving industry best practices and excellence” said, Mandeep Sharma, National Head, Cheil India – Samsung Business.