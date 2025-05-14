Manesh Swamy steps down as CCO of LS Digital

Manesh Swamy, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer at LS Creative (the creative arm of LS Digital), has stepped down from his role.
Announcing his departure in a LinkedIn post, Swamy wrote, “I want to take a moment to thank everyone at LS Digital, my teams, clients, and partners, for being part of my incredible journey over the last 66 months… It’s been a privilege to witness and be part of the company’s transformation over the years.”
Swamy joined Logicserve Digital, now LS Digital, in September 2019 as Vice President – Creative. He was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2021, overseeing creative, social media, PR, and marcom functions, before being elevated to Chief Creative Officer in 2022.
Swamy has over 25 years of experience in the digital and creative space, having worked with leading brands across sectors. Prior to LS Digital, he spent 15 years at Hungama Digital Services. He began his stint at HDS in 2004.