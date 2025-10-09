Manforce Condoms announces AI model Myra Kapoor as brand ambassador

Manforce Condoms has appointed an AI model,Myra Kapoor, as its new brand ambassador.
The brand launched a television commercial introducing the model, who features as the ambassador, aimed at encouraging open conversations about intimacy.
Developed by Grapes Worldwide, Kapoor was created based on insights from a management institute study. The AI ambassador is designed to portray the emotions of the people.
Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Mankind Pharma, said, Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Mankind Pharma stated, “We are thrilled to pioneer this exciting frontier in brand communication with Myra’s introduction. At Mankind Pharma, we have always embraced innovation that strengthens our connection with consumers, and AI technology opens up incredible opportunities for creative storytelling. Myra embodies our commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues of engagement. With an AI character, we have limitless creative possibilities, where campaigns can be more dynamic, responsive, and seamlessly aligned with our brand vision. This monsoon campaign marks just the beginning of what we see as a transformative journey in Manforce’s communication.”