Mankind Pharma appoints Sanjay Koul as CMO

Mankind Pharma has appointed Sanjay Koul as its Chief Marketing Officer. As the CMO Koul will be spearheading the marketing of Mankind Pharma Ltd.
A 24-year-old veteran in the pharmaceutical industry, Koul has been a part of Mankind Pharma for the past nine years. He joined the company in 2015, serving as the director and then moving up to Sr. President heading the sales and marketing department.
According to Koul’s LinkedIn profile, he assumed the position of CMO in September 2023. He will be headquartered at the Delhi office of the company.