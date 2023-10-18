Manyavar onboards Ram Charan as its new brand ambassador

Manyavar announced the appointment of Ram Charan as the brand ambassador. The brand has released a new campaign #TaiyaarHokarAiye marking the onset of the wedding and festive season. His values resonate with Manyavar's vision.
The campaign film unravels the timeless tale of a father-son bond. The film comes to life as we witness a proud father fully immersed in the wedding preparations of his son. As the son quietly admires the joyful chaos, his heart is filled with nostalgia, cherishing the precious moments and the invaluable wisdom lovingly imparted by his father over the years.
From learning to adapting to changing times to putting your family first, the film portrays the evolving relationship between a father and son, symbolizing the timeless family values of guidance, responsibility, and understanding. As the story reaches its crescendo, it leaves you with a message: while the son readies himself for his wedding, he carries with him the knowledge and love handed down by his father, preparing him for the journey that lies ahead.
Speaking about this association, Ram Charan said, "I am excited to be associated with Manyavar, a brand that has consistently redefined men's festive fashion in India. Manyavar's commitment to innovation, tradition, and family values resonates deeply with my own principles, making this partnership particularly special to me. It is always a moment of pride and joy to celebrate weddings & festivities and what better way than by making a style statement in Manyavar.”
Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer of Vedant Fashions Limited expressed his excitement about the collaboration, "We are honoured to welcome Ram Charan to the Manyavar family. His charisma, charm, and global appeal among a diverse audience align perfectly with Manyavar's vision of dressing the modern Indian man. With Ram Charan, we are confident that he will have an impeccable connection with our audiences."