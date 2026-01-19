Mars Snacking names Kartik Chandrasekhar as Chief Growth Officer across regions

Kartik Chandrasekhar has been appointed as Chief Growth (Sales & Marketing) Officer for Mars Snacking across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and ANZ (Australia and New Zealand), after previously serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Kellanova.
Chandrasekhar announced the move in a post on LinkedIn. He wrote, “Delighted to step into the role of Chief Growth Officer for Mars Snacking Asia, Middle East, Africa and ANZ. I’m energised by the opportunity ahead: bringing together strong brands with diverse teams.
He added, “I look forward to learning alongside our teams and driving growth rooted in the Mars principles of quality, responsibility, mutuality, efficiency, and freedom. Grateful for the trust, and excited for the journey ahead.”
Chandrasekhar has more than two decades of experience, largely in marketing, after beginning his career in customer development. Early in his career, he was recognised for driving growth and introducing technology and connectivity for distributors and sales teams.
His experience spans categories including beauty, personal care and foods, where he has worked on brands such as Ponds, Knorr, Lifebuoy and Pepsodent.
As Global VP for Lifebuoy, Chandrasekhar led strategy, innovation and communications for nearly a decade. He was also the Regional Brand Director, Foods, South East Asia for Unilever, where he served for more than two decades.