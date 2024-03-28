Maruti Suzuki appoints Partho Banerjee as Head of Sales & Marketing

Maruti Suzuki has rejigged its senior management. The automobile company has appointed Partho Banerjee as the new Head of Sales and Marketing. A 34-year veteran of the company, previously Banerjee led the service department.
Banerjee will take over from Shashank Srivastava, who will be moving to the Member Executive Committee, as per a regulatory filing by the auto company.
The company has announced some other leadership changes as well. CV Raman, who previously led Engineering, is now part of the Member Executive Committee. Tarun Aggarwal is the new Head of Engineering. Sandeep Raina will now lead Product Planning, and Ram Suresh Akella will be heading the Service.
These changes will become effective on April 1, 2024.