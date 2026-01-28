mCanvas elevates Sonica Sharma to Senior Director

mCanvas has elevated Sonica Sharma to Senior Director (India lead for mCanvas), as announced by Rishi Sharma, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Affinity, mCanvas and VEVE APAC on LinkedIn.
In her new role, Sharma will lead a team of more than 10 people across regions and oversee mCanvas India’s demand-side profit and loss operations. Her responsibilities include developing enterprise strategies for clients and agencies, expanding the company’s connected TV product ecosystem, and advancing its multi-screen offerings.
Sharma joined mCanvas during a period marked by flat revenue growth, increased competition and a focus on innovation and product development.
Announcing the promotion, Rishi Sharma said Sharma demonstrated strong leadership after joining the agency.
Sharma has held senior revenue and sales leadership roles across media, digital advertising and financial services companies. Before her most recent role at Affinity Global, she worked as associate director for sales at Hybrid Europe, overseeing western and southern India. She previously led advertising sales for JioCinema at Viacom18, managing OTT revenue initiatives.
Earlier, Sharma spent three years at BBC News, where she handled sales operations for western and southern India across digital and broadcast platforms. Her career also includes roles at Red FM, Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific, Reliance Broadcast Network, Richfeel Health & Beauty, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, primarily in sales, partnerships and client relationship management.