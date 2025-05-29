McCann appoints Sambit Mohanty to lead Bangalore office as EVP

McCann has announced that Sambit Mohanty will take on an expanded role as Executive Vice President, McCann Bangalore, starting next month.
In this position, Mohanty will oversee both business operations and creative leadership at the agency's Bangalore branch. The move reflects an organisational shift to consolidate leadership and align creative and business functions amid a changing market landscape.
Based out of Bangalore, Mohanty will report to the national leadership team led by Prasoon Joshi, who commented "I am excited to see talent grow from within, and in ways that break the conventional mould. We continue to leverage the expertise and creativity of our people at MWG India to deliver exceptional value to our clients."
With over 20 years of experience in advertising, Mohanty is known for his brand insight and experience in communications. Commenting on the new role, he said, “It's tremendously exciting to be stepping into this expanded leadership role. I look forward to pairing my creative lens with a sharper business focus and driving impactful ideas, fostering innovation and creating meaningful value for both our clients and our people."