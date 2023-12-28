McCann Worldgroup appoints Srijib Mallik as EVP & Head - McCann Gurgaon

Srijib Mallik has joined McCann Worldgroup as Executive Vice President and Head of McCann Gurgaon.
Mallik has more than two decades of experience in advertising, marketing, and venture capital, both locally and internationally. Over the years he has worked with JWT, CLA, Wieden & Kennedy, TBWA, and Cheil, on marquee brands like Samsung, Pepsi, Royal Enfield, Indigo, HP, UCB, Nissan, Philips, Pizza Hut and Parle to name a few.
He has a track record of deploying and enhancing creative products, developing new businesses, managing organizational change, and driving revenue growth and profitability.
Mallik has been championing content and new media in his last assignment where he was heading the Samsung mobile business at Cheil. He has been instrumental in crafting brand engagement and enhanced consumer experiences in gaming and across social.
Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India said, “Srijib comes with a range of experience, on leading brands as well pursues newer content and media development. His joining the McCann fold will add a new dimension to the organisation’s valued client relationships across the Gurgaon operation.”
Commenting on the appointment Srijib added, “I am excited to join MWG and lead the Gurgaon operation.. McCann under Prasoon's leadership is a creative powerhouse and I look forward to being part of the agency that moves people and in turn the market."