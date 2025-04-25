McCann Worldgroup India becomes Agency of the Year at Spikes Asia 2025

McCann Worldgroup India has been named Agency of the Year at Spikes Asia 2025, following a successful performance that included winning a Grand Prix, one Glass Spike, three Gold Spikes, and two Silver Spikes.
The Grand Prix was awarded for the campaign 'Fit My Feet' for Buckaroo Footwear, which reimagines accessible design with a focus on inclusivity. The campaign also won a Gold Spike in Brand Experience & Activation: Breakthrough on a Budget and a Silver Spike in Brand Experience & Activation: Single Market Campaign.
Another campaign was 'Dabba Savings Account' for ESAF Small Finance Bank, which won two Gold Spikes for Brand Experience & Activation: Customer Acquisition & Retention and Creative Commerce: Customer Acquisition & Retention. This campaign also earned a Silver Spike in Brand Experience & Activation: Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight, and a Glass Spike for its contribution to financial inclusion and social empowerment.
"Being named Agency of the Year India at the Spikes Asia awards is indeed an honour. It is a testament to the global power of creativity and storytelling. These campaigns go above and beyond brand building to make a difference on real human communities, from women in rural India to individuals reconnecting with memory,” said Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO of McCann Worldgroup India. “I am incredibly proud of our teams across the region. It is the quality of their ideas, vision and craft that made these campaigns resonate deeply not only just locally, but internationally.”