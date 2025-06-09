McDonald’s India names Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

McDonald’s India (North & East) has announced actor Ranveer Singh as its new brand ambassador. The move coincides with the launch of a limited-time menu item, 'The Ranveer Singh Meal,' featuring selections based on the actor’s personal preferences.
The initiative is part of McDonald’s global Famous Orders platform, which has previously featured collaborations with international figures such as BTS and Travis Scott. The company stated that Singh’s appointment aims to strengthen its connection with younger consumers across the region.
Commenting on the association Anant Agarwal, Vice-Chairperson, CPRL (McDonald’s India- North & East), said, "Ranveer embodies what McDonald’s stands for- vibrant and joyful. This collaboration is rooted in fan truth and the deep emotional bond people share with McDonald’s, reflecting real moments of joy and nostalgia, told through the lens of a genuine McDonald’s fan. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the McDonald’s family and to launch ‘The Ranveer Singh Meal’- a true celebration of fandom and flavour that resonates with fans of all ages, from youth and millennials to families".
Speaking about the partnership, Ranveer Singh, Actor said, " I’m thrilled to join the McDonald’s India (North & East) family as their brand ambassador! McDonald's has always been my favourite, just like it is for so many of us! I'm super excited to now have my very own meal with them, which I can share with my audience. It’s full of flavour and full of fun – just how I like it! It’s special to have a McDonald’s meal named after myself; I can’t wait for my fans to try it."
McDonald’s stated that the launch aims to connect fans with actor Ranveer Singh through a menu that draws on nostalgia and familiar brand elements. The company described the collaboration as an effort to highlight the emotional association many consumers share with the brand, regardless of status or background.