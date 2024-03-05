Media Care bags the digital marketing mandate for ScoopMan Ice-Creams & Cafe

Media Care Brand Solutions, an integrated marketing agency has won the digital marketing mandate for Delhi-based ScoopMan Ice Creams & Café.
As a part of the partnership, Media Care will be responsible for driving the strategy for creative campaigns, content & video creation, social media platforms, influencer marketing and digital ad spends for the ice cream, desserts and café brand and the digital mandate will be handled by agency’s Delhi and Mumbai teams.
Yasin Hamidani, Co-Founder and Director, of Media Care Brand Solutions, said, "We are thrilled to be on-boarded by a vibrant, energetic and popular ice cream, dessert & café brand like ScoopMan. We are looking forward to working with ScoopMan Ice Creams & Café and further scaling up their digital visibility, awareness and activations. Looking at the
current consumer journey, we will need to activate all cogs of content, activation and experience for giving them an integrated digital solution, which will deliver business value to them."
Priya Arora, Founder, of ScoopMan Ice Creams & Cafe, said, "With the shift in audience behaviour and increased digital activities, we aim to occupy higher mind space of the consumers by tapping into the non-linear consumer journey and better targeting that digital has to offer. We are delighted to have Media Care on board as our digital partner. Through its digital presence, ScoopMan has been synonymous with premium fresh ice cream treats, customized desserts, rich thick creamy shakes, and café appetizers. We want to continue offering joy to families and our TG so that ScoopMan Ice Creams& Café resonates as a brand which delivers premium ice creams, customized desserts & appetizers made of superior ingredients. We are confident that Media Care will beef up its digital presence further with its impactful and innovative solutions. We are looking forward to this partnership as we are expanding exponentially across North India and other South regions through our franchise and company-owned outlets."
“At Media Care, our core services are built on the grounds of creating meaningful solutions for our partners. We are delighted to lend our expertise to ScoopMan Ice Creams & Café, a brand that has been born out of passion and love and has been serving up these delights since 2021 in Delhi. The key focus will be to engage with our customers across all sections and age groups. We will leverage our expertise in Integrated Digital Marketing to bring awareness of the brand across the country” said Heemanshu Hemrajani, CEO and Co-Founder of Media Care Brand Solutions.
Gonal Arora, Co-Founder & Director, of ScoopMan Ice Creams & Café, added, “With changing consumer lifestyles and growing appreciation for high-quality products & desire for ice cream flavours, our brand ScoopMan Ice Creams aims to fill a gap in the market for consumers who seek all types of desserts and extraordinary ice cream experience under one roof. ScoopMan Ice Creams embodies the perfect balance of craftsmanship, high-quality ingredients, and delectable flavours.”