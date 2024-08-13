Meta enhances Business Suite with new multi-profile management capability

Meta is introducing an update to the Meta Business Suite (also known as "Creator Studio" or "Business Manager") that allows users to connect up to 10 profiles to their account. This update makes it easier to switch between profiles when managing Facebook and Instagram Pages without needing to log out and back in.
Previously, you could add multiple business Pages to a single portfolio in Business Suite, but now you can also link different user profiles. These profiles can have their own access privileges to various Pages. For instance, if you manage several Facebook and Instagram Pages under different profiles, this update lets you add and switch between them, making it more convenient to oversee different businesses or projects associated with each profile.
Meta's decision to implement this feature indicates that many users are managing multiple profiles, which could suggest a high number of individuals with several accounts, potentially inflating Meta’s user statistics. However, this update mainly focuses on enhancing the management of multiple business and creator Pages within Business Suite by allowing easy profile switching.