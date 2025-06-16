Meta India announces Arun Srinivas as Managing Director & Country Head

Meta has announced the appointment of Arun Srinivas as the Managing Director and Head for its India operations, effective July 1, 2025. The appointment follows Sandhya Devanathan’s recent move to an expanded role overseeing both India and South East Asia.
In his new position, Srinivas will be responsible for aligning Meta’s business, innovation, and revenue strategies in India. He will lead the company’s efforts to strengthen relationships with advertisers, brands, developers, and partners in the country. Srinivas will report to Devanathan in his new capacity.
Srinivas, a postgraduate from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kolkata, has nearly 30 years of experience in sales and marketing across firms such as Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, OLA, and WestBridge Capital. He joined Meta in 2020 and currently serves as Director and Head of Ads Business in India, where he has worked on initiatives related to artificial intelligence, Reels, and messaging.
Commenting on the appointment, Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President (India and South East Asia), Meta, said, “As India continues to be at the forefront of economic growth and innovation, we are excited to have Arun at the helm of our efforts in this critical market. Meta in India is leading the way in AI adoption, WhatsApp, and Reels, and Arun’s impressive track record of building high-performing teams, driving product innovation, and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta’s continued investment in the country. He will continue to work closely with me as we scale the business in India.”
Srinivas is expected to oversee Meta’s strategic priorities in India, a market where the company continues to expand its digital platforms and services.