Meta's Zuckerberg says AI to reshape work as Q4 FY25 revenue totals $59.89 billion

Meta reported an increase in user engagement and revenue in its latest quarterly earnings, capping what the company described as a strong performance in 2025.
Advertising metrics rose. Ad impressions across Meta’s family of apps increased 18% in the fourth quarter and 12% for the full year. The average price per ad rose 6% in the quarter and 9% for the year.
Revenue for the fourth quarter totaled $59.89 billion, while full-year revenue reached $200.97 billion, increases of 24% and 22% year over year, respectively. On a constant currency basis, revenue rose 23% in the quarter and 22% for the year.
Family daily active people averaged 3.58 billion in December 2025, up 7% from a year earlier. More than 3.5 billion people now use at least one Meta app each day, including over 2 billion daily users on both Facebook and WhatsApp, and nearly that number on Instagram.
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, in a note, said the company benefited from strong holiday demand and improvements driven by AI. “We ended 2025 strong with more than 3.5 billion people now using at least one of our apps every day,” he said during the earnings call.
Zuckerberg said Meta is seeing what he described as a sharp acceleration in AI development and expects that momentum to continue. “We are now seeing a major AI acceleration. I expect 2026 to be a year where this wave accelerates even further on several fronts,” he said, adding that AI agents are beginning to work in practical ways.
He said Meta rebuilt the foundations of its AI program in 2025 and plans to begin releasing new models and products in the coming months.
Zuckerberg said 2026 could mark a turning point in how AI changes work inside the company. “We’re starting to see projects that used to require big teams now be accomplished by a single very talented person,” he said, adding that Meta is investing in AI-native tools and flatter team structures.
“I think 2026 is going to be the year that AI starts to dramatically change the way that we work,” Zuckerberg added.
Zuckerberg framed the company’s longer-term goal as building what he called “personal superintelligence,” describing AI systems that can understand individual context, interests and relationships. “A lot of what makes agents valuable is the unique context that they can see,” he said.
He also said Meta is working to integrate LLMs with its recommendation systems across Facebook, Instagram, Threads and advertising, and that AI could reshape commerce, content formats and how users interact with feeds.
On hardware, Zuckerberg pointed to growing sales of Meta’s smart glasses, saying they more than tripled last year. He said Reality Labs will continue to focus investment on glasses and wearables, while working to reduce losses over time.