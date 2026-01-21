Metro Brands partners with WebEngage to support its digital consumer engagement

WebEngage has entered into a partnership with Metro Brands Limited to support digital customer engagement across Metro Brands’ footwear labels, including Metro, Mochi and Fila.
Before the partnership, the brand faced challenges converting digital interest into sales, with high activity at the top of the funnel not resulting in comparable conversions, as the brand said. Following the integration of WebEngage’s customer data and engagement platform, the brand adopted a unified lifecycle marketing approach aimed at improving engagement and conversions.
Click-through engagement linked to the platform now accounts for about 20% of the brand’s total revenue. It also reported a 250% performance increase compared with a universal control group, alongside higher website conversion rates and customer engagement levels.
The brand plans to focus next on improving repeat purchase rates, a metric that has remained largely unchanged in recent years.
Commenting on the partnership, Avlesh Singh, Co-founder & CEO at WebEngage, said, “This partnership serves as a great example of how brands can evolve beyond transactions to create truly meaningful relationships with their customers. At WebEngage, we believe the future of retail lies in understanding every aspect of a customer’s journey, blending data, empathy, and experience to create personalized moments that increase loyalty. Our work with Metro Brands showcases the power of lifecycle marketing done right, where technology becomes the crossing between brand purpose and customer connection.”
Alisha Malik, Whole-time Director at Metro Brands, added, “Metro Brands has always focused on elevating the customer experience, whether it is in-store or online. Teaming up with WebEngage has enabled us to engage more deeply and intelligently with our consumers at every stage of their journey. We have joined hands with them to strengthen our ability, converting intent into loyalty, building lasting relationships, and unlocking sustainable growth across our brands.”
The collaboration is aimed at shifting Metro Brands’ digital marketing efforts toward a more data-driven, lifecycle-based approach.