MIB to scale back self-declaration certificate rules after industry meeting

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is likely to make it easier for advertisers by reducing the sectors needing self-declaration certificates (SDCs) for ads. This decision comes after discussions with industry groups, including Google and Meta, who raised concerns about the current requirements, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
During a recent meeting chaired by I&B secretary Sanjay Jaju, various industry associations expressed that the current SDC requirement was hurting the advertising industry. Representatives from various industry associations took part, including Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA), Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), Indian Newspaper Society (INS), Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), FICCI, CII, Google and Meta.
They pointed out difficulties in compliance and operational challenges, leading to a decrease in ad placements and campaign cancellations.
The meeting which took place on June 25 was “constructive”, according to the report. The MIB told the industry representatives that it would do whatever it could to simplify the process, and would seek the opinion of the additional solicitor general on whether to revise the directive or make submissions to that effect to the apex court.
The Supreme Court issued the directive on May 7, 2024, stating that all advertisers and advertising agencies must submit a ‘Self-Declaration Certificate’ before publishing or broadcasting any advertisement. MIB mentioned that the SDC mandate would be implemented on June 18, 2024, aiming to foster transparency and prevent misleading advertising.