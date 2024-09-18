MG Select elevates Milind Shah to Chief Marketing Officer

Milind Shah has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer of MG SELECT, the luxury brand channel of MG Motor. Shah’s new role aims to redefine the luxury car experience in the country, aligning with MG Motor’s broader goals to strengthen its presence in the high end market. He took to his LinkedIn to announce the same.
Shah has over two decades of experience. In his previous roles, he led various marketing initiatives for the company, including brand building and community marketing efforts. Shah’s career spans stints at Royal Enfield and Harley-Davidson, where he developed and executed digital strategies, managed customer engagement programs, and led marketing efforts for Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.), focusing on customisation, dealer support, and competitive analysis.
Shah looks forward to collaborating with industry experts and luxury car enthusiasts to elevate the brand’s presence in India.