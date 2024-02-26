Mixed Route Juice wins mandate for JungleBerry

Mixed Route Juice has won the mandate for JungleBerry. The brand has assigned Mixed Route Juice with the task of bringing its vision to life through an inventive campaign after a multi-agency pitch.
Collaborating with photographer Vansh Virmani and stylist Jahnvi Bansal, Mixed Route Juice orchestrated a photoshoot that captures the essence of JungleBerry's products visually.
"The concept behind the campaign is to convey the inherent goodness of JungleBerry's products through a visually striking and authentic representation. Nature is the ultimate source of beauty, and our collaboration with JungleBerry aims to celebrate that in a way that resonates with consumers. Advertising needs to be honest. With this campaign, we wanted to show the world the truth in our products. Simply put, the DVC works like a cross between a behind-the-scenes montage, testimonial, and proof of work video," says Amrita Sharma, Founder at Mixed Route Juice.
"We are delighted to collaborate with Mixed Route Juice for this campaign. Their creative approach and dedication to highlighting the natural goodness of our products align perfectly with JungleBerry's ethos. We believe this collaboration will resonate strongly with our audience," says Nitin Dhawan, the co-founder of JungleBerry.