Mohamed Irfan Peeran takes over as CEO at VDart Digital

VDart Digital, a global digital and technology consulting firm, announced the appointment of Mohamed Irfan Peeran as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
Peeran's work at the company also includes building out VDart Digital's solutions portfolio, spanning AI, cloud, data, cybersecurity and enterprise platforms.
Peeran’s earlier stints include roles at the State of Michigan, Ford Motor Company and Peer Solutions Group Inc. Sidd Ahmed, Founder of VDart, is expected to continue in his role as Group CEO, providing visionary leadership across the company’s broader portfolio.
Speaking on Peeran’s appointment, Sidd Ahmed, group CEO of VDart, said, "With a proven track record of driving both organic and inorganic growth, Irfan has been pivotal in transforming VDart Digital into a high-performance, innovation-led services firm. Under his leadership, we expanded into new geographies, deepened our digital capabilities and introduced strategy consulting as a new service line, enabling clients to achieve transformation at a fraction of the cost charged by traditional firms. His ability to balance strategic thinking with execution excellence makes him the right leader for this next chapter."
Mohamed Irfan Peeran, CEO of VDart Digital, said, "As I step into the role of CEO, my focus is clear: accelerate scalable and sustainable growth, strengthen customer relationships and value delivery; build a high-performance, future-ready talent engine, improve operational efficiency and margin resilience; and sharpen our global brand and positioning. At VDart Digital, we don't just deliver solutions, we solve real-world business challenges with purpose, speed and empathy. Whether it's helping organizations embrace AI, modernize legacy infrastructure, or navigate digital disruption, we bring the right mix of strategy, technology and execution. Our strategy consulting offering has proven that exceptional value doesn't require an exceptional price tag. I believe in the power of people, innovation and partnerships, and I'm excited to lead our journey into the next phase of impact."