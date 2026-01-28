Mohua Das Gupta joins Curefit as Head of Marketing

Mohua Das Gupta has joined Curefit as Head of Marketing, according to a post she shared on LinkedIn.
“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Marketing at Curefit!” Gupta wrote in her post.
Before joining Curefit, Gupta served as Chief Growth Officer at Peepul Tree. In that role, she led marketing and growth initiatives for the direct-to-consumer home décor and soft furnishings brand, overseeing brand strategy, go-to-market execution and operations across online and quick-commerce channels.
Before Peepul Tree, Gupta worked at Tata CLiQ, where she held multiple leadership roles over more than three years. Most recently, she was Head of Marketing for CLiQ Fashion, Luxury and the beauty platform Palette. She earlier served as Director of Marketing at Tata CLiQ Luxury, where she handled brand, performance and customer lifecycle marketing for the luxury marketplace.
Gupta spent over six years at Myntra. As Marketing Director, she led brand marketing, category marketing and growth initiatives. Before that, she worked as Associate Marketing Director, overseeing marketing for the brand’s private label brands across multiple categories.
Earlier in her career, Gupta held marketing roles at Arvind Lifestyle Brands, managing brands including Arrow, GANT and IZOD. She also worked at Ogilvy as a group Account Manager on the IBM software portfolio, and began her career at amanté Lingerie, where she was involved in the brand’s launch and early marketing initiatives.