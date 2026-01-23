Moj launches micro drama challenge to back short-form storytelling

Moj, a short-video platform owned by ShareChat, has launched a Micro Drama Challenge aimed at supporting creators and studios producing short-form drama content. The platform has allocated more than Rs 20 crore annually for the programme.
The challenge is intended to identify and support studios developing vertical micro-drama series for short-video audiences. The programme is designed to bring together creators, filmmakers and production houses working in the short-form entertainment space.
The guidelines require the series to be at least one hour long in total, with episodes running between one and two minutes each.
The selected participants will take part in monthly challenges through March 31, during which their content will be released on the platform. The micro-dramas will be tested with its audience of about 60 million viewers who watch micro-drama content.
Manohar Singh Charan, Co-Founder & CFO, ShareChat & Moj, said, “This recurring monthly accelerator program acts as a launchpad, building a robust ecosystem that enables the discovery of new storytellers. We are committed to building an enabler ladder where independent studios and creators can thrive alongside industry giants. It not only accelerates talent development but also ensures a steady influx of diverse, culturally rooted stories from all parts of India, bringing out something of interest and relevance for everyone. Our state-of-the-art recommendation systems will sit on top of this treasure trove and enable the discovery of the right audience for each of these stories. We are moving to a world where every user should be able to access a deep supply of content tailored to their own unique taste. With ShareChat and Moj uniquely positioned to democratize access to micro-drama content to its users, this initiative reflects our resolve towards enabling a cohesive ecosystem that fosters innovation and growth across the board.”
The initiative aligns with its broader efforts in India’s short-video market, offering creators access to funding and resources while expanding the range of short-form drama content available to users.