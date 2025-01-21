Mokobara responds to white-labelling backlash

Mokobara, a Bengaluru-based D2C luggage brand, found itself at the centre of a social media backlash after an influencer alleged similarities between its products and those sold on other e-commerce platforms at significantly lower prices. According to reports, the influencer suggested that Mokobara might be sourcing its products from Chinese manufacturers, raising concerns about 'white labelling,' where companies sell products manufactured by others under their own brand.
In response to the allegations, the company took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "While the world debates the chicken or the egg, we're focussed on what we do best - creating originals worth imitating. Dropping now: the Moko x Naruto Series - from one fan to another.
To our Moko fam, this one’s for you. Use code WHITELABEL to get 10% off on originality! ❤️"
The statement triggered mixed reactions online. Some users praised Mokobara’s approach, with one commenter saying, “Originality speaks louder than assumptions. Let the product do the talking. Class dismissed.” Others criticized the brand for its response, calling it dismissive. One user remarked, “Very disappointing reply. Mokobara is taking their user base for granted. A solid response would have been appreciated instead of this childish, witty reply.”
Mokobara was founded in 2019 by Sangeet Agrawal and Navin Parwal, former executives at Urban Ladder. The brand offers a range of travel products, including laptop bags and suitcases, and positions itself in the mid-premium to premium market.